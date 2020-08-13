Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $468,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 59.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Align Technology by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,870,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,356,000 after buying an additional 974,064 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 1,115.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 659,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 605,651 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Align Technology by 10,154.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 335,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,314,000 after buying an additional 331,964 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 513,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,335,000 after buying an additional 319,330 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,635,000 after buying an additional 212,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. BofA Securities lowered shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $1,332,654.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,686.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $812,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,877,664. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $304.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.72. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.99. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $326.36.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. The firm had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

