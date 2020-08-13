Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $464,000 Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,981 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,213,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,198,000 after acquiring an additional 990,874 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 8,118.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 376,470 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 48.0% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 736,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,660,000 after purchasing an additional 238,784 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Loews by 29.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,042,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,316,000 after purchasing an additional 237,717 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Loews during the second quarter worth about $7,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Loews stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 105,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $3,341,790.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,743,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,950,097.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 348,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,428 in the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

