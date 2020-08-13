Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $453,000 Holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 106,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Store Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Store Capital by 35.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Store Capital by 8.1% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Store Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 23,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Store Capital from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Store Capital in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Store Capital in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NYSE:STOR opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.92. Store Capital Corp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

