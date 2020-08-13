Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,777 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 52,136 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -86.61 and a beta of 3.42.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Continental Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Continental Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Tudor Pickering cut Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

In other news, Chairman Harold Hamm bought 967,954 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,496,943.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 7,265 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $99,094.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,058,708 shares of company stock valued at $101,516,306. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.