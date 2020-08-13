Optimal Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,729 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 203.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 148.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $159,620.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $566,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,710 shares of company stock worth $1,796,440 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $76.29 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $85.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

