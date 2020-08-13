Optimal Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,210 Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 10,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,984,574 shares of company stock valued at $474,768,645 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Iqvia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.11.

NYSE:IQV opened at $159.31 on Thursday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.69 and a 200-day moving average of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

