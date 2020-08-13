Optimal Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 474.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 844,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,273,000 after acquiring an additional 697,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,028,000 after acquiring an additional 422,968 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,271,000 after acquiring an additional 407,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after acquiring an additional 365,536 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 333,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after acquiring an additional 193,175 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $138.96 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $142.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,851 shares of company stock valued at $15,252,144 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

