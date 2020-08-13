Oppenheimer Weighs in on Sunrun Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Sunrun in a report released on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the energy company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $23.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.94.

Sunrun stock opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.78 and a beta of 1.74. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $48.30.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,976.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $28,643.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 824,887 shares of company stock valued at $22,917,391. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

