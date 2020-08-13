Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $13.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

WHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. National Securities raised WhiteHorse Finance from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.33.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 1.28.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.1% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 33.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 60.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

