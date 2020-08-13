Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $59.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, insider Hazel M. Aker acquired 41,972 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,893.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,195.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical (Usa) Shanghai acquired 1,049,317 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,497,374.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,101,289 shares of company stock worth $2,621,068 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops various product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma; and TK-216, a small-molecule compound that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation-specific oncogene-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine to treat Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer.

