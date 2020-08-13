Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Position Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,833 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Okta by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 418,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,253,000 after acquiring an additional 128,914 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 644.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 4.9% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total value of $7,535,449.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $7,843,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $196.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $226.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.11.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

