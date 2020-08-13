OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,880 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGE. UBS Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

