Ocugen (OCGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 14th. Analysts expect Ocugen to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.72.

Get Ocugen alerts:

OCGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.