Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,613.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

