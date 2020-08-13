NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $520.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $460.00 to $520.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $376.26.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $457.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $406.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.86. The company has a market cap of $281.43 billion, a PE ratio of 85.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $147.39 and a fifty-two week high of $460.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $98,818,407. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

