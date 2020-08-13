Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research report issued on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $52.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 2.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.8% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.