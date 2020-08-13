Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives $108.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th.

NYSE NVS opened at $82.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.46. Novartis has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day moving average is $86.71.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,407,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,119,000 after buying an additional 142,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,023,000 after buying an additional 292,961 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,721,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,623,000 after buying an additional 1,684,503 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,882,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,031,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novartis by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,675,000 after buying an additional 965,770 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

