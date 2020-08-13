Northland Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Northland Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CEVA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CEVA in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CEVA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of CEVA opened at $42.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 610.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.28.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $92,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 445,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in CEVA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

