Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $10.25 to $10.10 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Shares of NBL stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 133.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,331,392 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 761,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,796 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,856,312 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 348,300 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 115.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 686,207 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 367,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

