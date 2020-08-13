NN, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for NN in a research report issued on Monday, August 10th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. William Blair also issued estimates for NN’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

NNBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised NN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $294.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. NN has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.48 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 37.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NN by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NN by 25.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NN by 414.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 131,159 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NN during the fourth quarter worth about $3,256,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

