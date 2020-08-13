Nkarta (NASDAQ:BLCT) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:BLCT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Nkarta stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $35.89.

