Nielsen’s (NLSN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $21.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NLSN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nielsen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 247.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 381.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Nielsen by 623.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nielsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 89.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

