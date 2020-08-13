New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. Sells 165,735 Shares of Stock

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 165,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $7,534,313.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 553,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,166,292.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 0.94. New York Times Co has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $47.95.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.25 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on NYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of New York Times in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 90.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1,147.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.