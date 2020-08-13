New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of New Look Vision Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.61.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on New Look Vision Group from C$38.50 to C$39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

New Look Vision Group stock opened at C$28.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.80 million and a P/E ratio of -160.11. New Look Vision Group has a one year low of C$20.11 and a one year high of C$34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.49.

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.80 million.

New Look Vision Group Company Profile

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

