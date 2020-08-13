Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Nevada Copper Corp (TSE:NCU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 1263169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

NCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Nevada Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.25 price objective on Nevada Copper and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95. The firm has a market cap of $193.34 million and a PE ratio of -6.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20.

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

