Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) General Counsel Sells 26,754 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NFLX opened at $475.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $489.80 and a 200 day moving average of $416.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 421,283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $136,315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 241.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 26.1% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 715 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.56.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

