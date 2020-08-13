Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZYNE. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.91.
ZYNE opened at $4.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.08. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.
