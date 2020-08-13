Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZYNE. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.91.

ZYNE opened at $4.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.08. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.33). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

