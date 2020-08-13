Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CECE. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CECO Environmental has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE opened at $8.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $300.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Dezwirek acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,490,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,420,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Pollack acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,746 shares in the company, valued at $731,801.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CECO Environmental by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CECO Environmental by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.