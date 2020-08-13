Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.22, but opened at $12.36. Nautilus shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 134,832 shares traded.

The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 26.33%.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NLS shares. ValuEngine cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

In other news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 40,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $245,586.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,150.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nautilus by 578.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nautilus by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Nautilus by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $418.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Nautilus Company Profile (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.