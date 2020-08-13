National Bank Financial Boosts Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$45.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland Fuel’s FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PKI. CIBC reduced their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. AltaCorp Capital reduced their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get Parkland Fuel alerts:

PKI opened at C$41.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.71. Parkland Fuel has a 12 month low of C$17.57 and a 12 month high of C$49.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.53.

In other Parkland Fuel news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 18,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.10, for a total transaction of C$677,310.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 493,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,313,647.53. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.03, for a total value of C$280,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,100,015.69. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,621 shares of company stock worth $2,638,307.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.