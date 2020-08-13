Mueller Water Products, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 14.01%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

NYSE:MWA opened at $11.43 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

In other news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $395,454.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 141,300.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 36.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.