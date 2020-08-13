Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,817 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 200.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 166.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $142.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.65. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.07%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities cut Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.