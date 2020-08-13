MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOR. HSBC raised MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of MOR stock opened at $32.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96.

