Morgan Stanley Cuts Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target to $55.00

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RGNX. ValuEngine lowered Regenxbio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Regenxbio in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Regenxbio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Regenxbio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.29.

RGNX opened at $33.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.01. Regenxbio has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Regenxbio’s quarterly revenue was up 110.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regenxbio will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $599,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regenxbio by 119.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regenxbio by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Regenxbio during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Regenxbio by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Regenxbio during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

