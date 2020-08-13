Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €83.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €83.44 ($98.16).

FRA:BAYN opened at €57.94 ($68.16) on Monday. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($145.67). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €62.91.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

