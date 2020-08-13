Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Cut by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 120.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $94,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $1,815,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,787.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,707,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,133 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $80.60 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $83.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.00.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

