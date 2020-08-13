Mizuho Boosts PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Price Target to $108.00

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $92.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has an in-line rating on the medical research company’s stock.

PRAH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.23.

PRAH opened at $104.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.10. PRA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $113.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.61.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.12 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,729,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,754,000 after acquiring an additional 167,867 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,305,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,471,000 after acquiring an additional 729,301 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 57.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,302,000 after acquiring an additional 983,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,294,000 after acquiring an additional 48,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.5% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,477,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,706,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

