Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Trading Up 8%

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) shares rose 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.70, approximately 11,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 251,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

MG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mistras Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $135.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.72.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mistras Group Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mistras Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 300,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the period. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mistras Group (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

