MICT (MICT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 14th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MICT opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $44.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. MICT has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $4.22.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MICT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

