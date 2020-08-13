Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Receives $262.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $262.50.

A number of research firms have commented on MLAB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $243.09 on Monday. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $181.90 and a 12 month high of $271.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.22.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,801,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

