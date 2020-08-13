Mercury Tops One Day Volume of $1,322.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. Mercury has a market capitalization of $815,971.07 and $1,322.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00146056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.43 or 0.01775253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00185006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000868 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000178 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00121960 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

