Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $1,270.00 and last traded at $1,124.31, with a volume of 1099132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,193.97.

The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,125.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 121.4% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,038.89 and a 200-day moving average of $766.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Mercadolibre Company Profile (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

