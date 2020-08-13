MenaPay Trading Down 3.4% This Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Hanbitco, Dcoin and Sistemkoin. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $188,628.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00147772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.84 or 0.01781379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00185273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000176 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00122535 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,668,205 tokens. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Dcoin, Hanbitco and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

