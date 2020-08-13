Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given “Buy” Rating at Piper Sandler

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.55.

Shares of MDT opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $66,998,000 after acquiring an additional 134,602 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 9.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Medtronic by 11.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 301,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,641,000 after acquiring an additional 29,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

