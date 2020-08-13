ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.55. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

