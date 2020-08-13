Manitowoc’s (MTW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTW. TheStreet raised shares of Manitowoc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.13.

MTW stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $370.05 million, a P/E ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 24.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 88.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 21.1% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

