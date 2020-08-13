Maiden (MHLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 14th.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Maiden had a positive return on equity of 27.18% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $49.59 million for the quarter.

MHLD opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, Director Keith A. Thomas bought 43,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $57,553.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Harold Nigro bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 87,999 shares of company stock worth $113,158. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

MHLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Maiden from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maiden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

