Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

MGY opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.51.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 166.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $82,761.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,881,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,745,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 64,700 shares of company stock valued at $378,511 over the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.