M Michele Burns Sells 5,000 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Director M Michele Burns sold 5,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,817.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ETSY opened at $127.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.51, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $141.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.85.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Etsy from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Etsy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,952 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Etsy by 402.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,322 shares during the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at $54,450,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 47.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Etsy by 111.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,706,000 after purchasing an additional 723,229 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.