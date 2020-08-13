Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luther Burbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $84,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,468.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simone Lagomarsino acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,543.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 27.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 30,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luther Burbank by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

